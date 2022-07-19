There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Real estate agent Heidi Kadison has lived in the northwest Austin neighborhood of Avery Ranch for the past 12 years, raising here children there while forming close relationships with neighbors who almost feel like family.

"Avery Ranch is the perfect neighborhood for people wanting a community to join," she says. "You'll find parents enjoying adult beverages in the driveways while the kids ride bikes, or Redfish parents getting up at 6 am on Saturdays to cheer their kids to victory in the pool while enjoying breakfast tacos and doughnuts during breaks."

There's also a fireworks display on July 3 each year over the golf course, and neighborhood parties throughout the year.

What else is there to love? According the Kadison, who has been selling homes in the area since she moved here from California more than a decade ago, the schools are fabulous and the convenient location can't be beat.

"We are 15 minutes to The Domian, 10 minutes to Cedar Park shopping and restaurants, and 30 minutes to downtown," she says. "I'm close to everything I need to have a happy life."

Kadison offered up a few more of her personal favorites about life in Avery Ranch. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

There's no shortage of great restaurants here, from Moonshine, Sushi Fever, and Paul Martin's to Uchi, Eddie Vs, Blue Corn Harvest, Tomo, and Santa Caterina.

Get your caffeine fix at Cuppa Austin and Summer Moon, and keep an eye out for the food trucks that occasionally visit the neighborhood.

For happy hour with an elegant twist, check out Uchiko's social hour menu for innovative cocktails, safe, and nigiri sushi.

Where to play

Parks, pools, and trails abound in Avery Ranch, but if shopping is your cardio then The Domain is incredibly close by.

Where to live

Avery Ranch is full of mostly traditional architecture, Kadison says, with spacious lots and upscale finishes.

---

Heidi Kadison lives, works, and plays in Avery Ranch. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email heidi.kadison@kupersir.com, or call 512-638-9847.