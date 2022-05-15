There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

When real estate agent Lindsay Dillard and her husband were looking for a home in 2011, it was important that they landed within the Eanes Independent School District. And that's how they found Westwood.

"My husband grew up in Rollingwood and he didn't even really know about Westwood, but now we love it so much," the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent says. "Westwood has beautiful trees and is such a nice setting. The location is great, too, right off of Bee Caves and close to Zilker Park and downtown."

Soon after moving to Westwood, Dillard began her real estate career with her mother-in-law, Diane Dillard.

"She has always worked in the Westlake area, so it was natural for us to work my new neighborhood as well," she says. "It has seen tremendous growth since I moved into Westwood."

Dillard offered up a few more of her personal favorites about life in Westwood Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"We are so close to Trianon Coffee, Texas Honey Ham, Marye's, and Austin's Pizza," Dillard says. "And as a bonus, all of those places are walkable."

Las Palomas is another local favorite, known for its margaritas and live music on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday nights.

Where to play

Besides walking the neighborhood with her two dogs, Dillard will make the quick drive or bike ride to Zilker Park and Barton Springs.

When it's time for a different sort of relaxation, Dillard recommends Yoga Vida. "I have been going there since I moved to Westwood. It is a great yoga space and community with wonderful teachers," she says.

Where to live

"Westwood has been a hidden gem for many years, but now is a very sought-after neighborhood," Dillard says.

The homes feature bigger lots with large, mature trees, and many older structures are being torn down so new-builds can go up.

Dillard was recently the buyer's agent for 16 Las Brisas, a"beautiful home on a one-acre lot with a pool and guest house," says Dillard. "It's located at the end of a double cul-de-sac on one of the best streets in West Lake Hills."

Lindsay Dillard lives, work, and play, in Westwood. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email lindsay.dillard@sothebysrealty.com, or call 512-636-7969.