If you're dreaming of a life that feels like "an extended staycation," Aubrey Williamson and Teresa Scott can help. The mother-daughter real estate team has been working in the Lake Travis area for a combined 20-plus years, introducing people to its excellent schools, lake amenities, and incredible scenery.

"There's something for everyone in Lake Travis, from smaller eclectic homes to large lakefront estates," says Williamson. "The beauty is truly unmatched. It's more than just a place to live — it's a place where you can truly experience life."

The whole Lake Travis area feels "like one big resort," says Scott. Between the dining options, lakes, pools, golf courses, and hiking trails, the area is very much a retreat, yet it's located just minutes from the heart of downtown Austin.

Home styles vary from Spanish-style haciendas to modern farmhouse to even whole nautical-themed neighborhoods.

Williamson and Scott offered up a few of their personal favorites about life around Lake Travis. Here's their guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

The Grove Wine Bar and Kitchen, The Sundancer Grill, Beachside Billy's, Emerald Point, and Travis Restaurant all make the pair's list of favorites.

"Having drinks and catching a sunset at the Oasis is a must-do for any local," confirms Williamson.

Where to play

"Besides just being on the lake, Lakeway City Park is a favorite waterfront park of ours and it's great for children," says Scott.

Golf and tennis are abundant in the Lake Travis area, with many courses and courts from which to choose. "To relax, it's hard to beat the Lakeway Resort and Spa," Williamson says.

Where to live

"I have worked with Aubrey on three separate real estate transactions, and I would highly recommend her to anyone in need of a top-notch real estate agent," says one former client, who was looking for something serene and private to allow her space and beauty to decompress and enjoy the Hill Country. She also desired either lake views or a water feature, and with Williamson's help she settled on a beautiful vineyard estate with incredible views and space to build her dream pool overlooking the vineyard.

Lake Travis can accommodate families at any stage, says Scott. Many first-time homebuyers come for the excellent schools and neighborhood amenities, while those seeking a second home typically want privacy, incredible lake views, and room to stretch out.

"Teresa is head and shoulders above anyone I've worked with before," says one client. "I had my house on the market this time last year, used three different realtors over a six-month period, and didn't get a single offer. Teresa had my house under contract in 48 hours. It makes all the difference to have the right professional represent you."

