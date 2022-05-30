New vineyard development will uncork more than 1,000 homes in Austin suburb

A residential development anchored by a winery and resort is taking shape in Williamson County.

The first phase of what will eventually be more than 1,000 homes is underway at the more than 600-acre Vineyard at Florence, a $500 million mixed-use development just east of the tiny town of Florence. Dallas-based Hoque Global has been marketing one-acre to three-acre home lots at The Vineyard at Florence since last August.

The Vineyard at Florence is the state’s first “residential winery,” according to Hoque Global. The property sits a little over 20 miles northwest of Georgetown.

All of the Tuscan-themed homes are being constructed by custom homebuilders. Builders for the first phase are Grand Endeavor and KCE Homes.

“The Tuscan-style community is home to wine enthusiasts and cultured residents from across the state and beyond who have sought to be a part of the exclusive lifestyle at The Vineyard,” says Hoque Global, which is overseeing redevelopment of the property.

The resort recently underwent renovations. One of the highlights of the update is Farmers Commons, a new restaurant directed by executive chef Soraya Spencer, formerly of Gather Kitchen in Dallas.

“Chef Spencer has developed a menu with her culinary team that unites locally grown seasonal, peak-quality ingredients with an ethos of comfort in authentic and nourishing flavors,” according to Hoque Global.

Hoque Global also completed a multimillion-dollar makeover of the property’s 20-room boutique resort, which reopened last year. The company says the revamp “builds upon the beautiful and beloved aesthetic of Tuscany to bring new components to the estate community that are fresh, familiar but established to feel right at home.”

“The Vineyard at Florence’s beautiful bucolic setting and appeal continually engage and envelop guests in comforting, luxurious energy,” according to Hoque Global.

Aside from being a getaway destination, the property hosts weddings and other events, and welcomes visitors to its winery. The first vines were planted there in 2007.

Hoque Global has managed The Vineyard at Florence since 2018. Kris Davis, a founding partner of Dionysus Group, owns the property.

“We have been working quietly and steadily on The Vineyard at Florence, with steady success and growth all along the way,” says Mike Hoque, CEO of Hoque Global. “The opportunity to design and develop a special place in the Central Texas Hill Country has been so inspiring — innovating property that provides a holistic experience, led by the energizing and iconic culture of a great winery. We continue to be thrilled every time a guest arrives and is amazed by the property.”

Davis says the property “has gone from a quaint countryside boutique resort to a sophisticated lifestyle venue and community that has far exceeded our expectations.”