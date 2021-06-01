Sweepstakes may be your ticket to $1.9 million dream home in Austin

As you’re undoubtedly aware, the Austin housing market is hyper-competitive, with sellers fielding multiple offers and homes going for tens of thousands of dollars above the list price.

Well, if you’re in the market for a home, you can avoid all the craziness by entering a contest to win a $1.9 million “dream” house in Austin’s upscale Travis Heights neighborhood.

Fundraising platform Omaze is giving away a 3,235-square-foot home built by Urban ATX. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, hardwood floors, a chef’s kitchen, a den, a floating staircase, an upstairs deck, a covered deck off the first-floor kitchen, and space for a home gym or home office.

And just in case you're not really in the market for a new home (or aren’t keen on paying a major property-tax bill), the winner can choose a cash prize or the house.

Proceeds from the sweepstakes will support Folds of Honor, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based nonprofit that provides aid and scholarships to families of wounded or fallen service members.

“Austin is one of America’s most dynamic cities and was the perfect location for our next dream house. This home is truly spectacular and will make one lucky winner’s dreams come true while also supporting our longtime friends at Folds of Honor,” Matt Pohlson, co-founder and CEO of Omaze, says in a news release. “We anticipate customers will find this to be one of our most popular offerings to date, and are thrilled to be able to support the veteran community in this way.”

The sweepstakes raises money for Charities Aid Foundation America, which will get 100 percent of the donations from those who take a chance on winning the house. Alexandria, Virginia-based Charities Aid Foundation America then will send the donations, minus fees and other costs, to Folds of Honor. The organization has granted more than 500 scholarships in the Austin area.

“Our longstanding collaboration with Omaze has already raised $1.6 million and helped provide scholarships to 320 widows and children of brave service men and women across the U.S.,” says Ben Leslie, executive vice president of Folds of Honor. “We believe in honoring the sacrifices of military veterans by supporting their families and know that this Austin house giveaway will have an incredible impact for so many within the veteran community.”

The giveaway ends October 10.