7901 Big View

Austin, TX 78730

Neighborhood: Lake Austin

Price: Price upon request

The lowdown: Welcome to a truly one-of-a-kind, double-gated, private family compound, where three separate homes sprawl across almost 6.5 acres on nearly 500 feet of prime Lake Austin waterfront. Inspired by Lake Como, the estate was built with privacy and functionality in mind, with the utmost attention paid to luxury and detail.

The master home is at the center of it all, and almost every room of the estate showcases sweeping views of the lake. The grandmaster wing is a secluded escape for the owner, sparing no attention to opulence and tranquility.

The custom handcrafted, two-story, mahogany library is jaw-dropping, while the meticulously manicured lawns are breathtaking (millions of dollars have been spent on the landscaping). The 5,000-square-foot entertainment "cabana" sits on one side of the estate and features a chef's kitchen with glycol beer taps and is surrounded by its own pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, tennis courts, fire pit, and a putting green.

With 10 garages, ample boat docks, a wine room, and a gym, this is an entertainer's dream opportunity to own undoubtedly one of Austin's finest properties.

This home is on the market with Bridget Ramey of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.