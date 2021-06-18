There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

Having worked in the Austin real estate market for nearly three decades, Tera Dallas had firm ideas about where she wanted to live. After outgrowing their family home in Clarksville, the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent knew location was at the top of her list.

"Rollingwood was perfect because we didn't have to compromise on the proximity to downtown, shopping, or Lady Bird Lake," she says, "and we were able to get a large lot and more space for our family."

Of course, it didn't hurt that her new neighbors quickly proved extremely friendly while the property also maintained just enough privacy to feel at ease. Add in the tree-lined streets, abundance of outdoor activities, and highly rated schools, and Dallas quickly knew she had found her new home.

The second-generation Austinite now specializes in using her accreditations as a member of the Austin Board of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and Austin Luxury Network to help others discover the amazing neighborhood.

Dallas offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Rollingwood. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Rollingwood is "like a bubble between downtown and West Lake Hills," says Dallas, so it's quick to zip out to either for a meal or happy hour. At the top of Dallas' list are The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen for new American cuisine, Sway for modern Thai, Blue Dahlia Bistro for French-inspired fare, and, of course, Maudie's on Lake Austin Boulevard.

Where to play

"There's nothing like Rollingwood Park on a cool, breezy day," says Dallas. Of course, Zilker Park and Lady Bird Lake are also right nearby, with the Zilker Botanical Garden as the park's centerpiece.

Located on the western edge of Zilker Park, the Austin Nature & Science Center offers hands-on exhibits and fossil replicas for kids and kids at heart.

Where to live

"For a long time, Rollingwood was a hidden gem but now it's absolutely booming," Dallas says. Having a secret-weapon Realtor who knows the area so well is imperative. With Austin thriving and real estate prices increasing, having a realtor who can find the great opportunities is of the utmost importance.

Besides the neighborhood's incredible location — "you can get to Zilker Park, downtown, and everything Central without even having to get on the highway" — it offers something for every type of buyer. You can purchase with only the land in mind, planning to tear down the house and build new, or you can scoop up an architecturally significant property and renovate with its original charm in mind.

"The homes here are not cookie cutter," says Dallas. "When you drive down the street, every single home looks different from the next. You'll find a midcentury A.D. Stenger home that's between 2,200-2,800 square feet, or a newly constructed, 7,000-square-foot home on one acre."

With a background in building, a specialization in home design, and a list of preferred contractors practically a mile long, Dallas estimates that she helps around 80 percent of her clients with remodels after they've purchased.

"I love helping my clients select materials and then guiding them through the remodel process," she says. ""A lot of times a home may not be 'perfect' for a client, but I can help them see that, with a few small changes, it could be exactly what they want in this valuable neighborhood."

Tera Dallas lives, works, and plays in Rollingwood.