1000 Winding Way Dr.

Georgetown, TX 78628

Neighborhood: Water Oak North

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 2,618

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $420,000

The lowdown: Built only three years ago, this immaculate Wilshire one-story home has been meticulously maintained — no dogs or pets of any kind have been present, so it still has that "new home scent." Hardwood floors run throughout the main living areas and hallways, with quality upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. The fourth bedroom could double as a study, and one guest bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom for ultimate privacy.

The neighborhood is just a few miles from the new Wolf Ranch development, where retail, bars, eateries, and much more await. Large sidewalks wind through Water Oak North, making it easy to walk and exercise, and a large community park with playscape is nearby for energetic kiddos (don't forget the highly rated Georgetown schools, as well).

---

This home is on the market with Ryan Rogers of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.