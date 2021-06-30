Hip office development with nature trails and boardwalk springs up in East Austin

A new East Austin development holds the promise of living up to its “green” name.

Springdale Green, a 30-acre office project recently given the green light by the Austin City Council, will include nearly 50 charging stations for electric vehicles, storage for more than 300 bikes, a jogging “loop,” and nature trails.

The project, located at Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road, consists of two six-story office buildings offering a total of 872,000 square feet of rentable space. “Nestled amongst a restored preserve, it will transform a former brownfield into a verdant oasis,” developers of the project say.

Amenities include:

18,000-square-foot conference space with a dedicated outdoor patio

23,000-square-foot, employees-only fitness and wellness center

Parking garage with 46 charging stations for electric vehicles

Storage for 308 bikes

36,000 square feet of terraces

Jogging loop

Nature trails

Nearly one-mile boardwalk

Areas for yoga, bootcamp, basketball, volleyball, and other activities

Construction on the project is underway. The companies behind Springfield Green are eyeing a completion date sometime in late 2023. Key players in the project are real estate developer Jay Paul Co., design firm Gensler, and landscape architecture firm dwg.

“Springdale Green represents a new type of office campus integrated within the fabric of the neighborhood, offering unique outdoor spaces that promote productivity, health, and wellbeing,” Janette D’ Elia, chief operating officer of Jay Paul, says in a news release. “The campus design reflects the eclectic spirit and creativity of East Austin, while prioritizing sustainability with a number of environmental restoration efforts for the surrounding landscape.”

The landscape of Springfield Green will include more than 19 acres restored with native meadows, woodland, and plants, along with a creek tributary. A 600,000-gallon underground cistern will capture and store rainwater, and will harvest air-conditioning condensation.

“Springdale Green represents a paradigm shift — healing and restoring a neglected site into a native ecological landscape that is innovative and natural,” notes Daniel Woodroffe, president and founder of Austin-based dwg. “All of these efforts create a highly performative and functional environment that achieves the highest standards of sustainable design.”