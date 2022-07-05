Tucked away in the small gated enclave of Westlake Estates, the home at 3816 Toro Canyon Rd. feels far removed from the hustle and bustle of Austin.

The lot is situated less than 20 minutes from downtown, but you'd never know thanks to the secluded, tree-covered, 2.4-acre setting.

The lush yard practically demands that the homeowners and their guests spend days — and evenings — outside.

The property includes an impressive pool, a putting green, and multiple inviting sitting areas. The spaces are ideal for both small, casual get-togethers or large parties.

At 7,075 square feet, the house itself offers five spacious bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and six comfortable living areas, all beautifully appointed with tall ceilings and windows. The rooms all feature hardwood and stone flooring, plus beautiful beamed ceilings.

A spacious four-car garage provides plenty of parking for all the guests you'll be hosting in the dream backyard, with its pool, putting green, and multiple outdoor entertaining areas.

With easy access to desirable schools, shopping, and downtown Austin for work or play, this stunning home is listed for $5,950,000 by Cindy Goldrick and Mary Anna Paul with Wilson & Goldrick Realtors.