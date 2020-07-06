Luxury river-front development springs up in historic Hill Country town

Construction is underway next to the Gruene Historic District in New Braunfels on a 15-unit luxury condo project — the city’s first waterfront condo development in more than 10 years.

Located along the Guadalupe River just west of the Gruene Road Bridge, The Agave at Gruene Rapids sits on a 2.3-acre riverfront lot at 1228 Ervendberg Ave. Prices of the condos range from $485,000 to $825,000.

“These condos are ideal for those seeking a second home or anyone looking to escape the city life and enjoy all the Texas Hill Country has to offer,” Michael Fredrickson of New Braunfels, one of the project’s developers, says in a June 29 release.

Each of the first two floors of The Agave at Gruene Rapids will feature five standard units. The third floor will comprise five two-level penthouse condos. Every three- or four-bedroom unit will be decked out with high-end finishes, including premium cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wood and tile floors, and granite countertops.

The Gruene Historic District attracts thousands of tourists each year. Highlights of the rustic district, which dates back to the 1870s, include Gruene Hall, the state’s oldest dance hall; the Gruene General Store, which opened in 1925; and the Gristmill Restaurant, built in 1977.

Frederickson’s partner on the project is Brad Beago. Both men are principals at Austin-based Agave Investment Partners LLC. The company has developed vacation rental properties and apartment complexes.

Frontera Construction of Del Rio is the builder. Open Studio Architecture of San Antonio is designing the condos, and real estate agent Jill Christian of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty is marketing them.