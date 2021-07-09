This $39 million Texas stunner is the priciest home for sale in the state

A massive Dallas-area estate that went on the market in 2016 at $39 million is for sale again — at the same price.

Realtor.com reports that the 2.86-acre estate, at 6767 Hunters Glen Rd. in University Park north of Dallas, is the most expensive home currently for sale in Texas. The listing agent, Alex Perry of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, declined to comment.

In case you were wondering, real estate marketplace Zillow estimates the monthly mortgage payment for this grand residence would be $217,411. (We’re guessing whomever buys this property could easily afford the mortgage.)

Allie Beth Allman’s listing calls the estate an “iconic property.” Built in 1946, the two-story home in the exclusive Volk Estates enclave features 12,664 square feet of interior space with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms.

“They’re redoing the inside, so it will all be brand new and will be finished in just a couple of months,” the agents say on a marketing video recently posted to YouTube.

The current owners are wealth manager John Tolleson — a former trustee of Southern Methodist University — and his wife, Debbie. The Tollesons bought the estate in 1991. Two years later, they purchased the property next door and incorporated it into a home makeover that was already underway. Cole Smith oversaw the renovation.

“Just the land alone, 2.85 acres in this spot, could command upwards of close to $30 million,” the agents say in the video.

Highlights of the property include:

Private gated community.

670-square-foot guesthouse.

220-square-foot greenhouse.

Two spas.

Tennis and volleyball courts.

Putting green.

English garden and solarium with retractable cover.

“Best of all, there is a 2,594-square-foot, stone-floored party pavilion (think ballroom) anchored by fireplaces at each end,” CultureMap wrote in a 2016 feature on the home. “The wine cellar and commercial-grade kitchen under the party pavilion ensure that the next party you throw — like a fundraiser to, say, build a presidential library like George W. Bush’s (yes, this is where that happened) — will undoubtedly go down as a success.”

One-of-a-kind aspects of the estate include an antique hand-forged chandelier that actor Errol Flynn swung from in the 1935 film The Three Musketeers; three main-house staircases with custom balustrades; and antique millwork by a protégé of 17th-century Dutch-British sculptor Grinling Gibbons, whose work can be found in England’s Windsor Castle.

View a video tour of the home here.