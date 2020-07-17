Austin's population is projected to just keep growing and growing — especially as more transplants choose the capital city as their new Texas home — so if you've been thinking about upgrading your living situation, now is the time to start planning ahead.

The end of 2021, to be exact. That's when The Addie, Westlake's newest gated community, is expected to begin welcoming its first new residents home.

The lock-and-leave neighborhood from Legacy Communities is planning for 12 townhomes and 34 single-family homes, and sales just began in June.

Think 2021 sounds too far off to worry about? With an ideal location and a design that's both stylish and earth-conscious, The Addie is quickly going to become the next hot neighborhood. You'll want to claim your next home sooner rather than later.

The location

Right off Highway 360 in Westlake, by the gorgeous Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, the community is close to downtown Austin yet feels far away. It's its own residential oasis surrounded by the Texas Hill Country.

The homes

Inspired by the homes in Alys Beach, with soft white stucco and curved accents, The Addie's residences have a modern European flair to them. With seven thoughtfully designed floorplans, the homes range from two bedrooms to five and start in the $900s.

Expect to find luxury finishes such as quartz countertops, solid-core doors, frameless showers, stainless steel Wolf appliances, and a freestanding tub in the primary bathroom. Slate roofs and Energy Star black-framed windows provide utility savings, and the homes are pre-wired for solar energy.

The community

There will only be 46 homes built in The Addie, so you're guaranteed a site plan that respects everyone's space while fostering a true sense of community. Enjoy strolling along the one-mile walking trail that surrounds the homes, as well as gathering with neighbors around the fire pit in the onsite pocket park. And for families, The Addie is located in the Eanes ISD, the top-rated school district in all of Texas.

Visit The Addie's website to secure one of these sought-after homes and receive the most up-to-date community progress.