324 Saint Stephens School Rd.

Austin, TX 78746

Neighborhood: Rob Roy

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 4,150

Beds: 4

Baths: 4 full, 2 partial

Price: Price upon request

The lowdown: Inside the gates of Rob Roy and within the coveted Eanes ISD, this beautiful home built by Craig Duke has it all.

The house sits on a large corner lot with a circular driveway, and is very private thanks to the beautiful landscaping and mature trees that surround it. The seller is the original owner, so the house has been extremely well maintained.

You're greeted immediately by scenic views as you walk through the front door and into the living and dining room. A handy office space is also on the main level, near the home's entrance.

Tile floors, custom eight-foot doors, tall ceilings, a wet bar, two fireplaces, an instant hot water re-circulation pump, and a central vacuum system are just a few of the many fabulous features of this home.

The large gourmet kitchen boasts a center island, breakfast bar, and breakfast dining area, and also opens to a second living space that's perfect for a family room. Another living room and two half baths can accommodate lots of friends and family.

The main-level primary bedroom features views of the pool and a bathroom with two sinks, a tub, and a walk-in shower. All of the guest bedrooms are also ensuite.

This home includes wonderful outdoor living options, with approximately 700 square feet of covered patios complete with ceiling fans and recessed lighting.

A stunning negative-edge, heated pool (with new plaster and equipment, plus palm trees to be added soon) is complemented by an outdoor shower with both hot and cold water.

All new stucco, fresh paint, and new windows (with a transferable lifetime warranty) were installed recently. There are also two new tank-less water heaters with seven-year warranties and a new side-by-side built-in refrigerator to help round out the appliances.

Perhaps the best part? There are no Rob Roy HOA dues, but you still get to enjoy the privileges of being a resident of the gated community.

---

This home is on the market with Lindsay Dillard and Diane Dillard of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agents.