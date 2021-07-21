405 W. 14th St.

Austin, TX 78701

Neighborhood: Downtown

Style: Colonial

Square footage: 3,036

Beds: 6

Baths: 3

Price: $5,000,000

The lowdown: If you’re looking for your next savvy investment or simply want to make the most out of your next purchase, this Colonial-style property might just fit the bill.

Built in 1910, this home has retained its authentic charm while displaying a series of extensive upgrades to create the two-story office space it is now. Newly installed features begin with the Leuder stone walkway, stairs, and front porch leading to the entry that opens to the 3,036-square-foot layout.

High-quality additions are on show across the interior, including beautifully restored wood floors in the primary gathering areas illuminated by upgraded light fixtures in almost every room. Newly restored windows adorned with custom drapes downstairs and roller shades upstairs provide ample natural light throughout.

The stylish kitchen displays such new stainless steel appliances as an under-the-counter fridge and a freezer drawer with an ice maker, among modern cabinetry paired with a tasteful tile backsplash.

Upstairs features newly updated offices and a completely rebuilt balcony for tranquil lunch breaks. There’s also a front porch for extra space and a back patio for after-work happy hours.

An eight-foot chain-link fence surrounds the outdoor area, plus there’s security lighting and cameras for added safety. A resurfaced parking lot sports 11 spaces behind the automated gate.

Additional updates include a new roof and gutters, new ductwork, insulation, cabling for data and voice, and a new sewer line. There are two Nest doorbells with cameras, smart-controlled entry/exit doors, and a landscaping irrigation system, plus you’re centrally located in downtown Austin and only a quarter-mile from the Capitol.

This home is on the market with Leslie Gossett of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.