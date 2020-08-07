700 Boulder Creek Dr.

Marble Falls, TX 78654

Neighborhood: Marble Falls

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 6,689

Beds: 6

Baths: 5

Price: $1,199,900

The lowdown: Luxuriate in 9.73 acres of scenic hills and gorgeous sunsets with this newly remodeled house, which has a patio and fire pit out back that's ideal for enjoying both. Beautiful white oak flooring runs throughout, including the study and main room on the main floor. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, a waterfall island with built-in sink, and new top-of-the line appliances that include a separate ice maker and convection/air frying microwave. A stairway off the dining room and kitchen leads down to a spacious wine cellar.

The bright and sunny primary bedroom is downstairs, and features an ensuite with freestanding tub and large walk-in shower. The ample closet includes drawers and shelves with a door leading directly to the laundry/mudroom. This laundry room is the real prize, with space for an extra refrigerator, four individual spaces for hanging coats and backpacks, and a large island for folding clothes with ample drawers and cabinets.

Upstairs you'll find the perfect in-law suite that not only has a bedroom and living area but its own private kitchen. Outside, a separate garage can house tools, mowers, and more, with access to space under the house.

---

This home is on the market with Erin Sigler of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.