4303 Island Ave.

Austin, TX 78731

Neighborhood: Lake Austin

Style: Mediterranean

Square footage: 7,852

Beds: 6

Baths: 6 full, 1 partial

Price: $5,300,000

The lowdown: Located on the lap of Lake Austin within The Island community, the Marque at Island Cove is minutes to downtown. The home reveals an appreciation of supreme quality, relaxed living, and mindful functionality. It is tailored for entertaining yet balanced for everyday living.

The grand architecture gracefully meets artisan-carved slabs, arched windows, groined-brick ceilings, gorgeous hand-laid mosaic tile, and a two-piece European tile roof. The blend of 1920s Mediterranean Revival and soft modernism offers a timeless appeal. Classic and understated, elements such as deep-wood coffered ceilings, monochromatic designer paints, hand-crafted plaster walls, and green onyx counters make the home memorable.

Exterior living spaces combine with a one-of-kind pool that has a stone cabana swim-up bar, seating integrated into the pool, and a connecting lap pool that winds to the Jacuzzi — all steps from interior living areas. For in-home entertainment, the state-of-art-theater whisks you away to the Golden Era of Hollywood, yet is just a staircase away from the kitchen.

The fully integrated layout of the home fits multiple lifestyles and includes technological features to make life easier. The forward-thinking Savant Home Control System allows for full and remote automation of every lighting fixture and area in addition to all audio, video, security, and pool functions.

---

This home is on the market with Tarek Morshed of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.