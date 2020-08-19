9508 Veletta Pl.

Austin, TX 78735

Neighborhood: Barton Creek

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 5,397

Beds: 6

Baths: 5 full, 2 partial

The lowdown: Sprawling, beautiful, and equipped with everything you could possibly want, this Barton Creek home makes it easy to live, work, and play, all in one place. Featuring six bedrooms, the soft contemporary house also has a large playroom, outdoor living space with a pool and fire pit, and a hidden media room off the living area that leads to a recording studio or office.

The fluid, open floorplan is appealing, with plenty of natural light. Realtor Debbie Lowe thoughtfully staged the home and its layout so potential buyers could easily envision themselves living there — it's a service she provides at no extra cost to all her sellers. She also ensured the home would be empty in time for tours, so it was easy to sanitize between showings.

In the kitchen, you'll find two dishwashers, a refrigerator with spacious storage, a steamer oven, and an oversized walk-through pantry. Luxurious in every detail, the primary suite includes a large soaking tub, glass shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet with a washer and dryer.

Thanks to Lowe's online positioning — which took advantage of social media hot spots and garnered the most traffic possible — the home quickly went under contract.





This home was marketed and sold by Debbie Lowe of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.