The live/work trend is definitely having its moment in 2020. Not only are buyers on the hunt for their dream home, but they're also now seeking properties that boast a great home office setup.

Realtor Stephanie Nick with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty currently has listings for two such homes, and each showcases how drastically different this idea can be. One is surrounded by acres of open land while the other is right in the middle of bustling downtown Austin — yet both fulfill the need for a private space where brilliant ideas can blossom.

3612 Pearce Rd.

Known as Villa Artique, this "modern Mayan-style" estate comes with not one but two separate studios. A recording studio is tucked at the back of the main residence, which also features exposed three-foot-thick limestone walls, groin vaulted ceilings, multiple fireplaces, and several skylights that allow for natural light to showcase all the architectural details.

An artist studio at the top of the hill features a large hydraulic lift to make working with massive canvases that much easier. Additional studio areas offer controlled lighting for photography, along with ample storage of supplies and canvases.

The entire estate is surrounded by 6.11 acres of unrestricted land and also includes a detached guest casita, outdoor living area, pool, an open-air pavilion with a stage and dance floor, multi-car parking, a koi pond, cactus gardens, and native landscaping with a wet weather creek.

The four-bedroom, four-bath property is listed for $3,295,000.

301 West Ave., #4502

Located on the 45th floor of The Independent, this northeast-facing condo features breathtaking panoramic views of downtown and The Capitol through its floor-to-ceiling three-pane windows.

A high Walkability score means you're close to all that downtown Austin and the Seaholm District have to offer, and can easily step out to wine and dine a client when needed. But thanks to The Independent's outstanding amenities, you'll feel just as comfortable welcoming clients and coworkers back to your own building.

A billiards room, clubhouse, state-of-the-art workout facility, pool, and outdoor kitchen could turn you into the ultimate host — with help always at the ready via the 24-hour concierge.

The two-bedroom, two-bath condo itself is outfitted with custom window shades, designer light fixtures, a beverage fridge, and a handy storage unit. Take calls while enjoying the shaded afternoons and Texas sunsets on the covered balcony that's just off the main living area.

Measuring 1,322 square feet, this condo is the ideal space to get down to business while remaining in the heart of it all. It is listed at $1,145,000.