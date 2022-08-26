Hill Country cattle ranch ripe for redevelopment moseys onto market at $7.5 million

A 72-acre waterfront ranch in Kerrville that’s ripe for redevelopment just went on the market for $7.5 million.

West and Swope Ranches, which has the listing, says Nimitz Lake Ranch is used for a cattle operation but would be ideal for a mixed-use project, a “gorgeous residential retreat with tons of river frontage,” or a hospitality venue.

“The land is mostly cleared, with beautiful mature oaks scattered throughout, and nice, tall cypress trees lining the Guadalupe River bank,” the listing says.

The listing agents are Perry Donop III and Michael McNamara.

The three Hill Country tracts that make up Nimitz Lake Ranch adjoin the Guadalupe River and Nimitz Lake. According to the listing, the frontage along the Guadalupe “is amazing, providing several places to launch boats or kayaks along with several spots to fish from the bank.”

Wildlife on the ranch includes fish, deer, turkeys, doves, and ducks.

The property offers about half a mile of road frontage along Thompson Road and about 1,300 feet of frontage along James Road. It sits 67 miles northwest of San Antonio, 27 miles southwest of Fredericksburg, and a little over 100 miles west of Austin.

Next to the ranch, Kerrville-based MacDonald Cos. is developing a 60-acre, mixed-use development called The Landing.