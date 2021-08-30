More than 800 apartments set to land in East Austin on Manor Road

A mixed-use complex featuring more than 800 apartments is in the works along Manor Road in East Austin.

Austin-based real estate developer Cumby Group announced August 24 that it plans to build three adjacent projects comprising more than 800 apartments, along with 150,000 square feet of live-work and business space. The projects will sit on nearly 9 acres between Airport Boulevard and the Mueller development.

Work is already underway on The Emma, a five-story, art-deco-style building at 3219 Manor Rd. providing 146 apartments. Amenities will include a live-work space on the ground floor and an elevated courtyard pool. The Emma is scheduled to open next summer.

Next door at 3115 Manor Rd., Cumby Group plans to build a couple of five-story, mixed-use buildings offering a total of 450 to 500 apartments. Amenities will include live-work and business space, as well as a neighborhood spot that may include food trucks, a makers market, and a farmers market. Construction is scheduled to start in the spring of 2022.

The third project, at 3303 Manor Rd., tentatively will supply about 200 apartments, along with an area for food trucks.

“The opportunity to transform more than a block in the urban core doesn’t come along often, and we’ve worked hard to ensure that we do so in a way that aligns with the needs and goals of the surrounding neighborhood as well as East Austin’s vibrant culture,” Melissa Brown, vice president of Cumby Development, says in a news release. “Together, these three projects will provide a significant amount of housing for people with a broad range of incomes near jobs and transit while also creating engaging spaces that bring people together.”