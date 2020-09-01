It's no secret that East Austin is a popular neighborhood — in the last decade alone, the median home price has more than doubled. If you're looking for a way to get into this coveted area, condos might just match everything on your wish list.

Axiom East is one such development. The 60-unit community from Prospect Real Estate is just off East 7th Street, and combines sleek new construction with quirky details. You can check out the modern interiors for yourself.

HŌM is another, situated in the Govalle neighborhood and designed specifically with East Austin's hip heritage in mind. Developer Pearlstone Partners went with a Scandinavian farmhouse design palette to consciously match the surrounding homes. Even the floorplans are thoughtfully curated to match the neighboring vibe.

No matter which you're drawn to, your everyday is sure to be packed with plenty of unique experiences.

If Axiom East is your address, grab dinner at Salt & Time or enjoy a craft cocktail at The Liberty. Swing by local favorites Counter Cafe or Flyrite for quick bites. Experience downtown Austin, just a short five-minute trip away, or enjoy the East Side's burgeoning nightlife scene at The White Horse,Violet Crown Social Club, or Whisler's.

If HŌM is home sweet home, local shops like Son of a Sailor, EastSide Pedal Pushers, Dimension Art Gallery, Austin EastCiders, and Friends and Allies Brewing surround you. The presence of Ghost Pepper Glass, a local glass-blowing shop, can even be felt in the condos themselves, as their hand-blown light fixtures hang in the amenity center.

It's one-of-a-kind businesses and people that make East Austin the funky, desirable area that it is, so therefore the developers of each condo community took care to enhance — not erase — the local culture.

To get a sense of what else is waiting at Axiom East, check out its neighborhood guide here. To find your new favorite local hangouts near HŌM, head here.