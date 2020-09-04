Sprawling new development with swimming springs takes shape in South Austin

A sprawling new development is taking shape in South Austin. The Bend, a four-acre residential community featuring 125 "single-level homes" is now underway at 4802 S. Congress Ave.

Central to this new development is a five-story residential tower with subterranean parking. The single-level homes — developer speak for condominiums — are available in a variety of one- and two-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 684 square feet to 1,349 square feet. Though the pricing begins at $223,000, those units were quickly snapped up when the development began selling units in August, notes a rep.

What remains begins at $249,000 and up for a one-bedroom unit and tops out above $400,000 for a two-bedroom complete with a terrace and other features.

The biggest selling point, however, just may be the host of high-end amenities that turn this swath of land on the banks of Williamson Creek into a sort of makeshift Neverland. Included on the four-acre spread:

Pool and "sunning lawn" dubbed The Bend Springs

Onsite apiary

Garden beds for residents to grow their own food

Tree swings

Owl homes

Butterfly gardens

Walking paths

Frisbee golf

Fire pits

Off-leash dog park and agility course

Fitness studio

The project's developer, Mitch Ely, says this this kind of live here/play here vibe is on trend for what is happening in other cities where people are choosing where they live based on their interests.

“You’re seeing residential apartment projects in other major cities like New York City attempt to provide more space for residents and we want to be on the forefront of that trend in Austin,” said Ely in a release.

Offsite, The Bend is within walking distance of The Yard and the eventual St. Elmo Market, both of which are designed to transform a former industrial part of Austin into destination dining and retail hubs.

Sales and marketing of The Bend is underway, and led by the Austin-based Brandon Miller Group. Construction of the project is scheduled for winter 2020. Along with developer Mitch Ely, Kelly Grossman Architects, Kevin Sloan Studio, and Michael Rivera Engineering are consulting on the project.