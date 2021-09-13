Westlake estate with huge wine cellar pours onto the market for $6 million

Folks often equip their mansions with impressive wine cellars. But an estate in Westlake that just went on the market at $6 million boasts a wine cellar rivaling one you might spot at a small vineyard.

The estate, a contemporary European villa measuring a little over 11,000 square feet, features a custom wine cellar that can hold as many as 1,500 bottles of vino.

To put that capacity into perspective, 1,500 standard bottles of wine equal 125 cases or 75,000 servings. According to Wine Spectator, a low-yielding, 1-acre vineyard produces about 120 cases of wine, or 1,440 bottles — falling a bit short of the 1,500 bottles that can be stored at the villa.

A spiral staircase leads to the villa’s wine cellar, which contains cedar-paneled walls and provides an exterior doorway that allows access for wine deliveries.

Situated on a nearly 1-acre lot within the Somerset gated community, the mansion comprises five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and a “motor court” with five vehicle stalls. Arched windows and iron-rail balconies accent the stately stone façade.

Other amenities at 4604 Mantle Dr. include:

Guest suite with private garage access.

Resort-style heated pool and spa.

Outdoor shower.

Outdoor fireplace.

Home theater with 108-inch TV.

Game room.

Chef’s kitchen with five-burner range.

Executive office.

Views of the Hill Country and UT Tower.

“On arriving from the oak-shaded courtyard, guests will enter the vast great room reminiscent of grand reception halls of the past, with a dramatic fireplace anchoring one end and French doors opening out [to] the terrace,” the listing says. “Designed for truly elegant entertaining, the hall flows to a formal dining room with a large bar on one side and a cozy billiards room on the other.”

Darin Walker of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

According to Redfin, the estate last was listed at $2.775 million in 2015. The Travis Central Appraisal District lists the appraised value at a little over $3 million.