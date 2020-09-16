Austin has long been a welcoming hub for innovation, and architects KRDB are taking full advantage of that "shake things up" mindset with the new mixed-use project Magnolia.

The live-work condos in East Austin are the first of their kind to be built with modular construction — and the inventive ideas don't stop there. Located on a half-acre site that previously held four single-family houses, Magnolia is a prototype for a "right-sized" project that is sensitive in scale to the single-family neighborhood that surrounds it.

"Designing 'missing middle' housing is one of the primary challenges — and opportunities —in Austin as the city continues on its exponential growth path," says KRDB principal Chris Krager.

The community is comprised of 17 residences (one-, two-, and three-bedroom units) that connect to the outdoors via private balconies and patios, starting at $325,000. Amenities include three ground-level, grab-and-go eateries and a central courtyard that's been designed with earth-friendly xeriscaping.

That respect for the planet is also evident in the Magnolia's exterior, with stucco and Western red cedar that's been treated through shou sugi ban, a Japanese technique that preserves and finishes wood using fire. The wood surface is charred to render it a deep charcoal-black that reveals clean, distinct lines and an inherent textural beauty.

Energy-efficient Gerkin windows are complemented by mini-split high-efficiency HVACs and tankless water heaters. Inside the units, nine-foot ceilings provide an airy environment for Energy Star appliances, Adornus European soft-close cabinets, a glass backsplash and quartz countertops, and wood flooring throughout (with tiles in the bathrooms). Two-bedroom units even enjoy an upstairs nook that serves as a versatile flex space.

Magnolia is represented by Skout Real Estate, a longtime East Austin presence that's played an integral part of the area's transformation.

"Along with great modern design and a walkable neighborhood, Magnolia is ideal for working from home: abundant natural lighting, two private outdoor spaces per residence, open breezeways and individual unit entries, and large outdoor common spaces," says Skout founder and broker Roland Galang.

But if everything about Magnolia sounds amazing, you're not alone in thinking so. Only six condos remain, so you'll want to visit the website or call 512-791-1584 to schedule a tour and find out more.