Buying and selling a home is a highly personal experience, so shouldn't you know a bit about your real estate agent before you work with them?

Kuper Sotheby's International Realty certainly thinks so, and that why it recently released a new series of short films that focuses on the story of each individual agent in order to tell the story of the greater company.

Kuper engaged Chicago-based branding house Evoker, Inc. to produce the films. The third wave of films for top agents have now been released to the public and are making the rounds on social media.

"Our firm is comprised of some of the most exceptional professionals in the real estate business," says J Kuper, president and principal broker of Kuper. "These films provide unprecedented insight into what makes them both unique and valuable. Buying or selling a home is an intensely personal process, not just a business transaction. We want to give potential clients a way to get to know our agents on a deeper level."

According to its website, Evoker strives to help businesses evoke (see what they did there?) a human connection with their clients across digital platforms.

"Something beautiful shines through for every individual's personality," says Evoker founder Kameron Jackson. "This is a platform to get to know the agents themselves, not just the company. It puts the decision-making process into the buyer or sellers' hands and allows them to decide who they think is a good fit."

With videos shown to increase consumer understanding of a product or service by 85 percent, Kuper has been at the forefront of its industry by integrating video technology into the marketing plan for listings, so it was a natural fit to bring the concept to the associate.