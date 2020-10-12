No matter how fast it grows, how significantly it transforms, Austin — and in particular, East Austin — is driven by and thrives on individualism and authenticity. So as developers Dave Krug and Bryan Russell began planning their new mixed-use project on the East Side, their goal was to deliver a high-quality, creative project that celebrates the unique, the handmade, the original.

The result is Santa Rosa, 30 thoughtfully designed condo residences and six ground- level commercial spaces — the future homes to Brooklyn Bike Shop, Cure Studios, and Clark Richardson Architects. Clay Imports cement tile and Bold MFG & Supply accents provide distinct architectural touches to its masonry exterior, as well as interior finishes.

"Using local sources like Clay Imports and Bold MFG is a natural fit for us," says Russell. "Being authentic and unique was important to us while working through the material selection process. These tiles, both interior and exterior, are typically reserved for custom single-family homes."

"We made a conscious choice to keep the building at only three stories tall, so it feels more at home with its surroundings," says Krug. "A connection to the outdoors is another important component — as such, Santa Rosa features a furnished rooftop terrace, open breezeways, individual unit entries, private balconies (in one-bedroom units), and porches (for the street-level studios)."

The eclectic mix of homes and businesses drew Krug and Russell to East Austin, and they were eager to create new opportunities for folks to live closer to work and fun. Notable East Side employers include HEB Digital and Favor Tech Hub, Resideo (a Honeywell spinoff), and Google. With the completion of Plaza Saltillo, Whole Foods and Target have joined a growing list of nearby conveniences.

Santa Rosa is represented by Roland Galang, Rob Seidenberg, and Creede Fitch of Skout Real Estate, a firm that has played an integral part of the transforming East Austin landscape.

"The three of us have extensive experience in and knowledge of East Austin as Realtors, investors, builders, developers, and homeowners," says Seidenberg.

Adds Fitch, "As a strong advocate for homes with architectural integrity, it has been a tremendous opportunity to help shape the Santa Rosa's design and branding efforts — in particular, working with local design talents Lillian Steckel and Tom Ahn."

Find out more by visiting the website. Take a virtual tour of one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, or call 512-428-8846 to schedule a private tour.