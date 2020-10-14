3705 Kennelwood Rd.

Austin, TX 78703



Neighborhood: Tarrytown

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 5,224

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full, 2 partial

Price: $4,300,000

The lowdown: Designed by Jay Corder and built by Gossett & Co., this stunning new three-level home feels like a forested retreat in the heart of Tarrytown. The property rests off a quiet road that's shaded by mature oaks, with scenic stretches of Lake Austin and local hot spots like Mozart's Coffee Roasters only a peaceful walk away.

Its strikingly clean, contemporary façade is complemented by a welcoming portico and expansive windows overlooking a courtyard. A showcase of craftsmanship and the finest materials, the home features gorgeous wood floors and cabinetry, designer lighting and fixtures, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

A soaring ceiling in the entry allows the dramatic staircase its due, while a courtyard lies to the left and a lovely terrace overlooking the backyard and pool to the right.

An entire wing of the main level is devoted to family, entertaining, and service areas, including the grand living-dining room. The space flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen that features stainless Miele appliances and an impressive La Cornue French oven. A walk-in pantry plus mud and utility rooms are nearby. A second wing accommodates a luxurious primary bedroom suite and comfortable guest suite.

The upper level is reserved for two additional guest suites. The lower level provides the option of a guest or extended family retreat fit for the most discerning invitees. There is a large secondary bedroom suite with spacious bath and walk-in closet, a living or family room, and easy access to a veranda — perfect for al fresco dining and enjoying the backyard and pool. The lower level also hosts a wine room or, perhaps, a sauna at the buyer's discretion.

Convenient to schools, parks, a golf course, and other services and entertainment venues, this impressive home and its prestigious Tarrytown location are unmatched in the Austin area.

---

This home is on the market with Leslie Gossett of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.