Bespoke Saint Cecilia residence unlocks $2.2 million price tag and exclusive hotel amenities

Full-time concierge? Check. Valet service? Check. Views of the downtown Austin skyline? Check.

All of those features — and much more — can be yours with the purchase of a “bespoke” residence in South Austin that just came on the market at $2.2 million.

The 1,890-square-foot condo, at 110 Academy Dr., is one of seven units at the Saint Cecilia Residences, next to the high-end Hotel Saint Cecilia near South Congress Avenue. San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects designed the residences, and the Austin-based Bunkhouse Group hospitality company came up with the interior design.

Douglas Elliman Texas, which is marketing the newly built condo, says the property “serves as an urban respite amidst one of the city’s most bustling neighborhoods.” Katherine Stinson, Kris Vermelis, and Stuart Watkins have the listing.

The new owner of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo will enjoy:

Private membership at Hotel Saint Cecilia.

520-square-foot terrace.

Private elevator.

Taj Mahal quartzite countertops.

Miele appliances.

Stained European walnut flooring.

Douglas Elliman Texas also has the listing for another condo at Saint Cecilia Residences. This one, measuring 1,490 square feet, is priced at $2.15 million. Its amenities are similar to those of the larger, pricier condo.