Texas' swankiest equestrian estate gallops onto market for $16 million

An estate northwest of Dallas that’s ideal for horsing around just hit the market for $15.9 million.

The 72-acre property, at 1200 Rockgate Rd. in Bartonville (in Denton County, near Argyle), features an array of equestrian facilities, along with an ultra-modern mansion built last year.

An undeveloped 20-acre swath is set aside for a honey-producing operation.

“Upon entry into this private facility in Bartonville, a sense of sophistication and attention to detail is apparent, as it was meticulously planned to be an equestrian enthusiast’s dream property,” says Douglas Elliman Texas, which is marketing the estate.

The custom-built equestrian barn is equipped with 24 oversized stalls, six wash-and-tack racks, a large feed room, a laundry room, a full bathroom, and a tack room with personal lockers, as well as a lounge and viewing area overlooking the covered arena. The upstairs portion of the barn contains a second viewing area, along with three apartments for managers and caretakers.

The property also offers a cross-country equestrian course designed by Carsten Meyer.

From the 8,079-square-foot main house, you can see several of the ponds on the property. One of the bathtubs is positioned so its user can gaze at Texas storms. Other highlights of the house include:

Four bedrooms

Four-and-half bathrooms

500-bottle wine cellar

Media room

“His and hers” offices

Outdoor pool and patio

Three-car garage with workshop

The agency calls it "one of, if not the most, luxurious equestrian estates in all of Texas."

The equestrian center was designed and built by Holtman designworks, while F+W Architects Southlake handled the house.

“For those looking to house an art collection, soaring ceilings and directional lighting offer the ideal space for a gallery,” Douglas Elliman Texas notes.

The firm’s Nadia Black and Kelsey Bond have the listing.