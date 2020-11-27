Central Texas 'Pigpen Ranch' hits the market for a clean $7.5 million

A luxury Texas ranch with a curious name is looking for new owners. Pigpen Ranch, located at 6957 FM 1361 in Somerville — about 100 miles from downtown Austin — blends rustic sophistication with jaw-dropping views on more than 198 acres of natural beauty.

The seven-bedroom, 7,089-square-foot spread is for sale for $7.5 million, listed by Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate. It's a Texas-size getaway for big-city folks, but also offers plenty of modern amenities for those thinking of ditching city life altogether.

Drive through the private gates and you'll start to see fine details that meld Western charm with contemporary vibes. Stone, brick, and hardwood dominate throughout, with beamed ceilings, copper and pressed-metal accents, and a series of themed rooms that take visitors and residents alike back in time.

"The Saloon," for example, is a relaxing space, with a player piano dating to the 1800s, red and gold velvet-covered walls, and a wide wall screen for movie viewing. A long wood bar with marble-topped back bar counters and felt-topped card table make the space perfect for entertaining.

A massive open floor plan sweeps from the kitchen through the dining space into a huge living room, anchored by a stone fireplace. Wide wood floors reflect warm light from the huge windows, offering awe-inspiring views of the property. Kitchen details include whimsical metal-basket lights over the deep trough sinks and a beamed ceiling.

Among the details in the bedrooms are stone walls, lighting fixtures made from farm implements, and wrought-iron accents. One bedroom boasts sliding barn doors that reveal four bunk beds, ready for a sleepover. Another has bunks bordered by metal piping, set into an alcove that is supported by stripped tree trunks. The master suite features a metal stand-alone soaking tub and a stone shower with rainforest showerhead.

Five ponds are set into the rolling acres of The Pigpen, along with open fields and scenic views. A covered patio features a dining area and outdoor kitchen.

And, a crowning touch, a fantasy pool with waterfalls anchors the ranch house's exterior, along with an outdoor fireplace and seating for a crowd.