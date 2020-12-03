The name Govalle means "good grazing" in Swedish, and you'll definitely be tempted to linger in this East Austin neighborhood.

Not only is it full of eclectic spots for shopping, dining, and just generally hanging out, but it's also the site of HŌM, a collection of cool condos from Pearlstone Partners that are now ready for move-in.

A lot of HŌM's design choices deliberately reflect the area and its history, that of a Swedish cattle farming ranch founded in the 1850s. The condos sport a Scandinavian farmhouse look and are populated with elements from local businesses, such as hand-blown light fixtures from Ghost Pepper Glass hanging in the amenity center.

And speaking of local businesses, there are plenty you'll want to patronize if you decide to call HŌM your next home. Here's a quick guide to the neighborhood:

Dining

Justine's is a classic for laidback yet romantic dining, with steaks and swanky cocktails filling out the menu and a sweet patio strung with lights for outdoor relaxing.

Jacoby's relies on its garden for ingredients, delivering elevated Southern classics. There's also a fun shop attached to the restaurant if you're in the mood to browse.

Grizzelda's specializes in coastal and central Mexican fare, all served in a beachy atmosphere that helps you feel like you're on vacation.

Happy Foods and Swoop Wine Garden help you lead a balanced life, with healthier dishes made from locally sourced vegetables and meat at the former and plenty of vino (even by the six-pack) at the latter.

Boggy Creek Farm has incredibly fresh produce, eggs, dairy, meat, and canned goods from local farmers, if you're ever struck with the urge to cook instead of going out.

Drinking

Lustre Pearl East is one of those quintessential Austin hangouts — in a converted house — that also has a large yard for lawn games. Grab a cocktail, put some music on the jukebox, kick back, and relax.

Austin Eastciders Collaboratory welcomes dogs and humans alike to its tasting room, where seasonal ciders join year-round staples.

Friends & Allies Brewing is a tasting room of a different kind, with a patio and and beer garden serving draft and canned brews made onsite.

Shopping

Blackfeather Vintage Works is a thrifter's dream, with an ever-rotating selection of vintage and one-of-a-kind clothing, jewelry, and housewares.

East Side Pedal Pushers helps make sure you're good to go on two wheels, with repairs, accessories, and new cycles all available by those who know biking.

Outdoorsy things

Dimension Sculpture Garden is a great spot to visit over and over again, with 3-D outdoor artwork dotting the green landscape.

Govalle Neighborhood Park offers 26 acres of athletic fields, pools, picnic areas, playgrounds, and barbecue pits — basically anything you might need for a fun day out.

Alamo Pocket Park is where the pups hang out, thanks to its dog-friendly design and plenty of playgrounds for the kiddos.

Boggy Creek Greenbelt meanders across 89 acres, with tranquil shady parts, wide-open spaces, and several walking trails.

