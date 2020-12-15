There are so many reasons why Austinites choose Tarrytown as their home base. It's a quiet, charming neighborhood that's filled with greenery, and it's easy to forget that downtown is mere minutes away.

There's also close proximity to Lake Austin, Lady Bird Lake and its hike and bike trail, and Zilker Park, not to mention the incredible schools (both public and private) in the area and all the "local spots."

These are all reasons why Hillary Deck and her family bought a home in Tarrytown and renovated it several years ago.

"We had looked all throughout Central Austin, but ultimately wanted to be in Tarrytown, where my family is from," Deck says. "My mom grew up on Stamford Lane and I spent a lot of time here growing up. I get to raise my kids in an extraordinary neighborhood, near the lake. It's a wonderful way to grow up."

The Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent is also incredibly well versed in the range of home styles that Tarrytown offers, from new builds to older historic homes with charming touches that appeal to families.

"I live in the neighborhood, so I have my ear to the ground and walk my dogs down the streets every day," she says. "This intimate knowledge allows me to better serve my clients."

Deck points out that Austin is a rapidly growing city, with transplants especially needing guidance about where to put down roots. Deck is able to determine if Tarrytown is indeed a good fit for her clients, or if they should explore other neighborhoods that may not originally have been on their radar.

"My clients span different age groups, which means different expectations," she says. "It's never one size fits all when it comes to homes."

Below are a few of Deck's picks for the best spots in this versatile area, as well as a hot listing that could turn you into a 78703 resident.

Eating and drinking

Austin's diverse restaurant and bar scene spans everything from Mozart's Coffee to Deep Eddy Cabaret, Pool Burger to Beer Plant, and 68 Degrees to Fabi & Rosi.

Outdoors and recreation

The Reed Neighborhood Park & Trail is great for families, as is Triangle Park. Those looking to shave a few points off their game head to Lion's Municipal Golf Course, while anyone looking for a day of relaxation takes a dip in Deep Eddy Pool.

Arts and culture

Mayfield Park is a glimpse into history, The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria combines nature with visual art, and the Howson Public Library is a terrific resource to have so close by.

Home for sale

3201 Cherry Lane: This adorable classic bungalow sits on corner lot on a tree-lined street and is walking distance to Lake Austin, the golf course, and all the Tarrytown shops and restaurants along the lake. It's also just a five-minute drive to downtown and Lady Bird Lake trail. This cottage personifies the charm of Tarrytown, but has also been renovated with contemporary updates.

The main house features a two-story living room that is open to the kitchen, along with four bedrooms and three full baths. The huge master suite on the main floor has built-in shelving and its own gas fireplace.

Originally built in 1947, the kitchen and bathrooms have all been updated. The backyard has a beautiful garden and path that wraps around the detached guest house, or accessory dwelling unit, and opens up to even more space beyond.

---

