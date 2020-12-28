Coworking giant adds North Austin outpost amid Texas expansion

If the challenges of 2020 have taught America’s enterprising workers and entrepreneurs anything, it’s that many of our long-held assumptions about the workplace need to evolve. That’s the idea at the heart of Texas’ newest coworking space, Office Evolution, which has a North Austin location in the works.

The Colorado-based company, which was founded in 2003 and has dozens of business centers throughout the country, is opening a 7,850-square-foot space in the Arboretum area in spring 2021. The Austin outpost, located at 8911 N. Capital of Texas Highway, will include 36 private offices, two conference rooms, a coworking business lounge, an onsite conference center, a gym, and multiple drop-in work spaces.

“The city of Austin has experienced a lot of growth over the past couple of years,” says Austin franchisee Tyler Jensen, “and the amount of entrepreneurs and small businesses searching for flexible workspace, coupled with the increased demand due to COVID-19, makes this the perfect market for our Office Evolution.”

Office Evolution, which already has locations in the Dallas and Houston areas, will add several new business centers in key Texas markets in 2021. A 7,000-square-foot location will open in North San Antonio in early 2021, and an office in Pearland, near Houston, is also coming soon.

Additional amenities include access to a full-time business-center manager, high-speed Wi-Fi services, complimentary beverages from the onsite community kitchen, conference-room access, and round-the-clock access to all Office Evolution centers nationwide.

“These business owners and solopreneurs work very hard to keep their businesses growing,” says San Antonio franchisee Brian Koster, who spent 35 years working in the corporate world, “and we are excited to be able to provide them with access to a safe and professional workspace environment where they can continue to network, collaborate and innovate to help their business thrive.”