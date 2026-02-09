Affordable Housing
Austin City Council supports 6 new affordable housing proposals
Six affordable housing developments in Austin have completed step toward securing state support. Austin City Council has issued resolutions of support to each, which allows them to apply for 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC).
The next step is for each development is to submit applications to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA). The application process usually ends with rewards in July, but the commitment is very long: projects must remain eligible for at least 30 years after they are completed, and 45 years is a more common target, a city newsletter explains.
That means the units will be rent-restricted to support low-income tenants. When the period agreed to is over, the owner of the property controls it.
A resolution from the city means that the council has verified that each project matches the city's housing goals.
“The availability of affordable housing is essential to Austin’s ability to remain an inclusive and thriving community,” said Austin Housing director Deletta Dean in the newsletter. “These resolutions are a key step in the process, allowing developments to compete for critical funding that can turn proposed projects into long-term, affordable homes for Austin residents.”
The following properties received support:
- Rowen Vale: 206 E. Annie St. 75 units, including 8 for rent to households earning at or below 30 percent of Austin's median family income (MFI).
- The Lenora: 4507 Menchaca Rd. 39 units, including 8 for rent at or below 30 percent MFI.
- The Maven: Northwest corner of East Highland Mall Drive and Middle Fiskville Road. 80 units, including 7 for rent at or below 30 percent MFI.
- Residences at Springdale: 5612 Springdale Rd. 70 units, including 7 for rent at or below 30 percent MFI.
- Jordan II: 2701 ½ Philomena St. 80 units, including 16 units for rent at or below 30 percent MFI.
- Sunflower Apartments: 601 W. Braker Ln. 80 units, including 16 for rent at or below 30 percent MFI.
According to an Austin Housing Memo, the Austin area is slated for up to $7,164,653 in funding this year, "which is sufficient to fund three to four developments."