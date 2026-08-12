real estate report
Austin home sales are on the rise as prices stabilize, new report says
Austin's housing market is unlocking "positive momentum" this summer with a sharp rise in July home sales and steady prices, according to the latest Central Texas Housing Report.
Unlock MLS and the Austin Board of Realtors reported that residential home sales in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos MSA (metropolitan statistical area) surpassed 2,700 transactions last month in a 4.4 increase from July 2025. Median home prices in the metro inched up just a single percentage point since last year and now sit at $435,000.
Within the city limits, home prices fell slightly last month to $577,000, marking a 1.4 percent decrease since this time last year. Austin home sales also soared 11 percent year-over-year, with more than 1,000 closed sales in July.
To put things plainly, Unlock MLS market research advisor Vaike O'Grady said, "Deals are happening, prices are holding[,] and buyers and sellers are finding opportunities equally."
"Mortgage rates remain elevated, but what sets Austin apart are the major economic investments recently announced across the region," O'Grady continued. "New investment brings jobs and creates opportunities that attract people to Central Texas. Austin continues to be a place where people want to live, work and build their futures, and that demand is an important part of the long-term outlook for the housing market."
In June, Unlock MLS anticipated that the local real estate market would be more predictable this summer. That seems like it will be true as August progresses and buyer demand grows.
County-wide Central Texas housing trends in July 2026
Travis County
Home sales soared 11.4 percent year-over-year in Travis County with 1,290 homes sold last month, and median prices were nearly flat at $520,000. There were 6,586 active listings on the market in July, and 1,972 new listings. Pending sales increased 8.3 percent from July 2025 to 1,323 transactions.
Williamson County
Home sales increased by 6 percent year-over-year with 957 homes sold in July. Median prices dipped slightly by 1.2 percent to $415,000. There were 927 pending sales last month, 4,258 active listings, and 1,534 new listings on the market.
Hays County
Hays County home sales fell 12 percent since July 2025 with only 344 closed sales last month. Median prices increased by just a single percentage point to $367,700. There were 511 new listings added on the market last month, and 1,925 active home listings. Pending sales fell by nearly 8 percent to 409 transactions.
Bastrop County
Only 110 homes sold in Bastrop County last month, in a 16 percent decrease from the previous year. Median prices grew 2.3 year-over-year to $346,140. Active listings in the area totaled 758 homes, a decrease of 6.2 percent from 2025, and 204 new listings were added on the market. Pending sales grew by 16.4 percent to 128 transactions.
Caldwell County
Thirty eight Caldwell County homes were sold in July, which is 7.3 percent less than last year. Median prices dipped 16.4 percent year-over-year to $254,000. There were 59 new home listings added on the market last month, and 269 total active listings. There were only 46 pending sales in Caldwell County last month.