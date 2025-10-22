Find Your Perfect Fit
Explore Austin’s best communities for every stage of life
Looking for a place that fits your lifestyle and your favorite Austin-area neighborhood? Whether you want to be close to the city’s energy, within steps of The Domain, or in a quieter space with a backyard all your own, there’s a community for every stage of life — and every kind of Austinite.
From high-rise views on Riverside to cozy single-family rentals in Leander, the Alexan and Arista communities make it easy to find your next home base, complete with generous move-in specials (some up to 12 weeks of free rent!) and all the amenities that make life in Central Texas a little sweeter.
Here’s how to find your fit:
For urban vibes and skyline views: Alexan Rivercrest
Location: East Riverside, right across from the South Shore District
Special offer: Up to 8 weeks free base rent for new residents
Alexan Rivercrest.Rendering courtesy of Greystar
If downtown is your playground, Alexan Rivercrest puts you in the middle of it all. This brand-new community on East Riverside has already become one of the city’s most talked-about luxury apartment destinations — and for good reason.
Picture this: mornings spent grabbing coffee at a local favorite like Cosmic or Radio, afternoons biking around Lady Bird Lake, and evenings watching the sunset from the rooftop lounge with sweeping skyline views.
Alexan Rivercrest’s amenity lineup feels like a love letter to Austin living — think a third-floor pool with unbeatable views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a courtyard with hammocks and grills that's perfect for weekend hangouts. Creative types will love the podcast studio, where you can record your next project without ever leaving home.
It’s city life, leveled up, and with up to two months of free rent, it’s never been easier to live your best East Side life.
For lake lovers and laid-back living: Alexan Riverside
Location: East Riverside, near Lady Bird Lake
Special offer: Up to 6 weeks free base rent
Alexan Riverside.Photo courtesy of Greystar
Just next door, Alexan Riverside brings its own spin to lakeside luxury. If you love the idea of morning jogs along the water or paddleboarding at sunset, this is your spot.
The community’s design blends modern comfort with relaxed Austin charm, perfect for anyone who wants easy access to downtown without being in downtown. Expect a thoughtful mix of shared spaces like resort-style pools, outdoor lounges, and fitness areas, plus apartment interiors that make it hard to ever want to leave.
Whether you’re a first-time Austin resident or a longtime local craving a change of scenery, Alexan Riverside offers the kind of balance that makes everyday living feel effortless.
For the North Austin trendsetters: Alexan Braker Pointe
Location: Just north of The Domain
Special offer: Up to 8 weeks free base rent
Alexan Braker Pointe.Photo courtesy of Greystar
If you love The Domain’s restaurants, nightlife, and shopping but could do without the traffic, Alexan Braker Pointe hits the sweet spot. Located just far enough from the buzz to feel peaceful — yet close enough to pop over for a quick happy hour — this community lets you enjoy the best of both worlds.
Alexan Braker Pointe residents get all the luxury touches you expect from Alexan communities: modern apartments, sleek finishes, a resort-style pool, co-working areas, and plenty of spaces to unwind. It’s an ideal choice for professionals who want access to Austin’s booming tech corridor, or anyone looking for a convenient, connected home base in North Austin.
In short: all the perks of The Domain lifestyle, none of the parking headaches.
For families and space-seekers: Arista San Gabriel
Location: Leander
Special offer: Up to 10 weeks free base rent
Arista San Gabriel.Photo courtesy of Greystar
If apartment living isn’t your thing (or if your dog disagrees), Arista San Gabriel offers something totally different: single-family homes for rent, complete with fenced yards, garages, and the freedom of your own space.
Located in Leander, one of the fastest-growing suburbs north of Austin, Arista San Gabriel combines the privacy of a home with the flexibility and convenience of renting. That means no maintenance hassles, no shared walls, and plenty of room to breathe.
It’s perfect for anyone who’s outgrown apartment life but isn’t quite ready to buy, or simply loves the idea of having a backyard without the upkeep. With generous move-in specials and all the benefits of a brand-new community, Arista San Gabriel is redefining what it means to rent in the suburbs.
No matter your stage or style, there’s a community for you
From Alexan Rivercrest and Alexan Riverside near downtown, to Alexan Braker Pointe up north, and Arista San Gabriel in Leander, these communities make it easy to find your ideal home base.
Wherever you are in life, there’s an Alexan or Arista community that fits. And with deals like these, there’s never been a better time to find your place in (and around) Austin.