Real Estate Report
Austin's median home price and sales both fell this August, report says
Home prices and sales declined across the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro area in August, but new data from regional real estate listing service Unlock MLS shows that buyer activity varied widely across Central Texas.
The median price for a residential home in the Austin metro area fell 6.4 percent from August 2025 to $412,000, according to Unlock MLS’ August 2026 Central Texas Housing Report. Residential sales fell 7.3 percent year over year to 2,501 homes, while the total dollar volume of homes sold declined 11.1 percent to about $1.4 billion, Unlock MLS reported.
Across the Austin metro area, pending sales – homes that are under contract but haven't closed yet – rose 1.5 percent to 2,623 transactions, according to Unlock MLS.
The city of Austin saw a greater slowdown, Unlock MLS data shows. Residential sales fell 10.3 percent year over year to 844 homes, while the median home price dropped 4.3 percent to $560,000.
The number of active residential listings in Austin fell 14.5 percent to 4,554, according to Unlock MLS, and pending sales declined 9.2 percent to 814. Austin homes sold for an average of 93.3 percent of their list price in August, compared with 91.6 percent a year earlier, the report showed.
Williamson County stood out among the area’s largest markets. The county’s home sales fell 4.1 percent year over year, and its median price declined 5.9 percent to $399,900, according to Unlock MLS. But pending sales increased 9.3 percent to 960, suggesting buyers continued to purchase homes there even as completed sales declined.
Travis County recorded 1,111 residential sales, down 9.5 percent from a year earlier, while its median price declined 6.4 percent to $489,000, Unlock MLS reported.
--
Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.