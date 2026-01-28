Oxbow Overlook
13-acre estate north of Austin listed at $5.95M hits the auction block
A 13-acre waterfront estate about 60 miles northeast of Austin is being marketed in a very public way. Bidding on the Oxbow Overlook estate, about seven miles southeast of Belton, is scheduled to start February 13 on the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions website.
Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is an auction house for luxury real estate. The sale process will conclude February 28 when the estate is featured at ModaMiami, a luxury event hosted by South Florida’s Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables.
The property, at 8536 Armstrong Rd., is co-listed at $5.95 million by Debbie Stevenson of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will start at $2 million to $2.5 million.
The house sits on top of a drop-off.Photo courtesy of JPM Real Estate Photography
“This incomparable offering perfectly captures the essence of refined Hill Country living,” Stevenson says. “From its serene creekside setting and acres of privacy to its remarkable architectural details, Oxbow Overlook delivers a level of craftsmanship and lifestyle that is rarely available.”
Built in 2001 of native limestone and stone, the French Provincial-inspired main house boasts a 24-foot entry wall made of iron and glass, and a grand foyer crowned by a 31-foot copper dome ceiling. The ceiling hovers above an oak staircase with copper accents.
Everyone who enters from the front door will be looking up.Photo courtesy of JPM Real Estate Photography
Other highlights of Oxbow Overlook’s nearly 7,000-square-foot main house include:
- Six bedrooms
- Five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms
- Seven fireplaces
- Three laundry rooms
- Wet bar
- Eat-in kitchen
- Elevator access to second story
- Home office
- Gameroom
- Exercise pool with swim jets and spa
- Outdoor kitchen
- Covered and open patios
- Coffered and beamed ceilings
- Crown molding
- Indoor and outdoor fireplaces
- Generac backup generator
Natural elements break up all the white.Photo courtesy of JPM Real Estate Photography
The property includes a separate 3,118-square-foot carriage house.
Oxbow Overlook is close to Belton Lake, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Salado, and Temple.
“Designed to embrace its natural surroundings, creekside walls and outdoor living spaces conform to the bluff’s natural curve, offering spectacular views across the property and showcasing thoughtful conveniences at every turn,” Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions says.