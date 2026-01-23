Housing Report
Austin housing market drops its 'urgency' in more stable 2026
The latest Central Texas Housing Market Report from Unlock MLS has revealed Austin's housing market showed "clear signs" of stability at the end of 2025, and the "recalibration" of the market will make real estate trends easier to predict in 2026.
In 2025, a total 29,383 homes were sold in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metropolitan statistical area (MSA), which is down 3.2 percent from 2024's total home sales. But according to the report, homebuyer activity gained a lot more traction during the back half of the year thanks to stabilizing prices and inventory.
The median price for residential homes in the MSA was $435,000 in 2025, or 2.4 percent less than median housing prices in 2024. The total dollar volume of homes sold in the metro last year added up to more than $16.9 billion, a figure that is also down 2.6 percent from 2024.
Unlock MLS research advisor Vaike O'Grady said the local housing market's performance in 2025 was defined by "adjustment" instead of "urgency."
"Early in the year, we saw the effects of rate sensitivity, price hesitations and a flood of new listings that pushed inventory higher, O'Grady said. "As the year went on, sellers recalibrated, buyers reengaged and the pace of the market continued to normalize. December 2025 numbers confirmed that shift."
O'Grady continued, "Homes sold at more realistic prices, inventory leveled out and buyers stayed active with more than 2,500 closed home sales — an increase compared to December 2024 — even if they were moving more deliberately. That’s not a slowdown, it’s the foundation of a healthier, more sustainable market."
Here is the December 2025 housing summary for the City of Austin and its comparison to 2024's performance, per the report:
- Residential homes sold: 844, a 4.1 percent increase since December 2024
- Median price: $550,000 for residential homes, 0.6 percent less than December 2024
- New home listings: 539 on the market, 5.1 percent less than December 2024
- Active home listings: 3,359 on the market, 6 percent more than December 2024
- Pending sales: 594, an increase of 1.2 percent since December 2024
- Months of inventory: 4.0 months, 0.1 months more than December 2024
- Total dollar volume of all homes sold: $648,723,194, an increase of 4.8 percent since December 2024
- Average close to list price: 90.9 percent, down from 91.9 percent in December 2024
O'Grady predicts 2026 will bring improvements for affordability in Austin, and as long as Central Texas' local job markets remain resilient, then the region will gradually grow while withstanding "national uncertainty."
County-wide housing trends across Central Texas in December 2025
December home sales in Travis County increased 6.1 percent year-over-year to 1,126 closed sales, and median prices dipped nearly 2 percent from last year to $499,000. There were 4,750 active listings on the market, which included 825 new listings.
In Williamson County, 985 homes were sold last month, down 3.2 percent from December 2024, and median prices also fell 3.5 percent to $415,000 for the second month in a row. There were 3,302 active home listings on the market.
Hays County home sales decreased nearly 11 percent year-over-year to 250 closed sales, and median prices dropped one percentage point to $395,000. There were 321 new listings added on the market, an 10.1 percent dip from last December, and 1,497 total active home listings.
Bastrop County home sales grew 3.5 percent last month with 120 homes sold. Median prices fell 11.9 percent to $333,000. Active listings in the area totaled 646 homes, and 95 were new listings.
A total 23 homes were sold in Caldwell County in December for a median price of $270,000. There were 19 new home listings put on the market last month, and 177 total active listings. The rate of active home listings is 33.1 percent higher than it was in December 2024.