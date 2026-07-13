Renting Transparency
New Austin ordinance requires landlords to show rental fees upfront
For many people moving to Austin, finding the right place to live is only the first step. The next challenge is understanding the full cost of renting, and a new city ordinance aims to give renters a clearer picture of what they will pay before signing a lease, by requiring landlords to disclose all rental fees upfront.
Aabiya Baqai, research and policy director with Building and Strengthening Tenant Action (BASTA), says unexpected fees are a common concern among renters.
“You could have an admin fee, valet trash fee, pet fee, so many different kinds of fees that are just tacked on,” Baqai said.
Baqai told KVUE this is a concern the group frequently hears from renters, saying additional fees can add hundreds of dollars to the total cost of housing.
She said the new regulation could help renters better plan their monthly expenses and decide whether a rental is truly affordable before committing.
The Austin City Council approved the ordinance in May, saying it will help renters better understand the true cost of housing.
“We are a majority renter city, so it’s crucial that the community has full transparency on their total expected housing costs at the point of making that decision on where to live,” Austin City Council Member José Velásquez said.
Under the ordinance, landlords will be required to disclose rental fees before the customer submits an application for housing. The rules will apply to different properties in phases.
Properties with 50 or more units must comply starting October 1, 2026. Smaller properties with fewer than 50 units and mobile home parks will have to comply starting January 1, 2027.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.