A Stone's Throw
Pflugerville development wraps up with indoor playground, 3 restaurants
Pflugerville's popular Stone Hill Town Center expansion is nearing completion, with a few new tenants joining the fray. NewQuest, the developer and real estate brokerage, has announced that Kids Empire indoor playground will become a tenant to open its first Austin-area location, alongside three new restaurants including the previously announced, soon-to-be-completed Hopdoddy Burger Bar.
These details come with a broader announcement that plans for the final phase of development are locked in. The entire development covers a massive area of one million square feet, according to a press release.
Kids Empire will fill out an 8,500-square-foot building next to a nine-screen Cinemark theater. Some restaurant and retail tenants, plus a shaded pocket park, have an additional 12,000 square feet to spread out.
The Los Angeles-based indoor playground chain is drenched in bright colors and combines a variety of play spaces including large climbing structures, a ball pit, building areas full of soft blocks, a mini "soccer arena," dance floors, and even tracks for riding bumper bikes shaped like motorcycles. The chain also hosts birthday parties. The new Stone Hill location is tentatively expected to open in late 2027.
"Young families are the driving force for Stone Hill's trade area, which has a median age of 35," said NewQuest leasing director and senior vice president Josh Friedlander in the press release. "Kids Empire is a good match for the demographic and our strong line up of family-oriented attractions."
Three restaurants are working on opening at the development by the end of the year, the release says: Piada Italian Street Food, Mediterranean bowls concept Cava, and Hopdoddy Burger Bar. The three will share a structure on Limestone Commercial Drive.
All are chains, though Hopdoddy hails from Austin and will be the biggest of the new restaurants, clocking in at 3,375 square feet. Piada's new location will also be the Austin area's first. The chain is known for its wraps, inspired by a street food from Northern Italy.
Although Stone Hill is still undergoing expansion work, the shopping center has been established for nearly 20 years; NewQuest broke ground on it in 2007. According to the new release, 99 percent of the development's class A space is leased, and its restaurants do well.
"We have more than a dozen anchors to help draw traffic. New-to-market tenants, or even to Texas, want to be in Stone Hill," Friedlander said, "but we rarely have vacancies."