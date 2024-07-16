The sky's the limit at new Mueller apartment community in East Austin
Luxury living is within reach at Rivette Tower, a new apartment community in East Austin's Mueller neighborhood. Rivette Tower is actually two buildings, each showcasing a contemporary collection of open-concept studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Here's a look at what else you'll find at Rivette Tower:
Your apartment
Only the best made it into these apartment homes, and that includes standard features like under-mount kitchen sinks, quartz or granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, soft-close cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel/energy efficient appliances. Two color schemes let you match your home to your aesthetic.
All units are outfitted with designer finishes and plenty of innovative storage solutions, plus a full-size washer and dryer.
A smart thermostat and keyless entry are only a few of the modern upgrades. Some units have their own work-from-home spaces, and balconies and terraces are also available.
All bathrooms are spa-like, but some even feature soaking tubs and standalone showers. Special shoe shelves can be found in the closet, and select units offer peak organization with mud rooms and extra storage at the entry.
Your community
One of the best parts of apartment living is the amenities, and Rivette Tower is no exception. Here, you'll find everything from a coworking area with lounge seating and work pods to a fully equipped fitness center with a dedicated yoga room.
It's a cinch to store your bike — and repair it when needed — while the controlled-access garage features electric charging stations.
When it's time to relax, take your pick from the clubroom (with a cozy fireplace and chef's kitchen), the multiple courtyards (with fire pits and grilling stations), the oversized pool (with sun ledges and cabanas), or the rooftop lounge (with games, dining spaces, and panoramic views).
Your pup also gets the royal treatment, thanks to an onsite pet spa with a built-in shower and drying station.
The property will also be home to an onsite park, Roger Levon Taylor Sr. Plaza, the 12th and final named park in Mueller. This public open space will feature a paved paseo between the two Rivette Tower buildings and the former airport control tower with an elevated pathway, bridge, lush landscaping with trees, and raised planters with concrete bench seating.
Your location
As a part of Austin’s Mueller neighborhood, residents at Rivette Tower enjoy everything the community-at-large has to offer: sustainability, walkability, and green spaces everywhere.
You're close to downtown Austin as well as the buzzing entertainment district, meaning there’s always something exciting to do.
Mouthwatering eateries like Kerbey Lane Cafe, Blue Lacy, Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse, and Veracruz Fonda Bar all await. Eclectic retail and vibrant nightlife options dot Aldrich Street, or have your fun in the morning at the Texas Farmers Market at Mueller.
Future plans even include onsite retail at the apartments themselves.
Expansive parks, like Mueller Lake Park and the Southeast Greenway Skatepark & Pump Track, provide the perfect outlet for those who love the great outdoors.
Your next move
Rivette Tower is open for immediate move-ins. Right now you can get up to eight weeks free. Go online or call 737-260-6996 to learn more and schedule a tour.