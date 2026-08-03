SKYLINE SHIFT
TownLake YMCA proposes 425-foot towers to finance new flagship campus
The Greater Austin YMCA has filed plans to finance a new flagship TownLake campus with the development of three 425-foot residential towers, each roughly the height of the nearby Spring Condominiums. The proposal launches what is expected to be a months-long city review of a project that could reshape a prominent stretch of Lady Bird Lake's north shore.
The nonprofit has submitted a Planned Unit Development (PUD) application for its popular 4.8-acre campus at 1100 W. Cesar Chavez St. The proposal would replace the 1970-era YMCA with a new 110,000-square-foot facility designed to expand childcare, youth programming, recreation, and wellness services, while also adding three 425-foot residential towers.
Unlike a traditional capital campaign, the YMCA's plan will finance much of that expansion through revenue generated by the private residential development, the organization says. The proposal calls for three towers up to 425 feet tall, comparable in height to The Bowie in Seaholm (423 feet), Spring Condominiums (434 feet), and 5th & West (448 feet).
Development partner MP-Austin, an affiliate of Boston-based Millennium Partners, would develop about 750 market-rate homes in the three towers. The YMCA says revenue from those homes would help finance the new campus. About 90 affordable apartments, developed and managed by Foundation Communities, would be reserved primarily for families earning less than 55 percent of the area's median income. The proposal also includes environmental improvements and expanded community services.
The adjacent Old West Austin Neighborhood Association has not taken a position on the proposal, saying it is still gathering information. In a December 15, 2025, letter to Mayor Kirk Watson and City Council, the group questioned whether three 425-foot towers are appropriate west of Lamar Boulevard, outside Austin's downtown zoning districts. It also sought more information about environmental impacts, nearby parkland, and the public benefits offered in exchange for the requested zoning changes.
Motorists traveling Cesar Chavez Street have likely noticed another major residential project taking shape adjacent to the YMCA. That separate development, Viceroy Residences Austin, formerly known as The Belvedere, consists of mid-rise condominium buildings and is expected to open in 2027. The YMCA proposal would introduce three much taller towers next door.
Most of Austin's recent high-rises were built under downtown zoning that allows significantly greater height and density. The TownLake YMCA property falls, instead, under the Town Lake Corridor Overlay, so the nonprofit is seeking the PUD to request additional height and development flexibility. City code generally envisions PUDs for projects of at least 10 acres. At 4.8 acres, the TownLake YMCA site is less than half that size.
The YMCA says the redevelopment is part of a broader effort launched in 2022 to reimagine several Austin facilities following the pandemic. In addition to the TownLake project, the initiative includes expansion of the Schmetterling YMCA in Four Points and long-range planning for the East Communities YMCA.
The application now begins a review by the Austin Planning Commission and City Council. Public hearings are expected next spring.