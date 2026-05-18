YMCA News
$15M donation covers construction for new Northwest Austin YMCA campus
Thanks to a large donation to the Greater Austin YMCA, the organization is a big step closer to opening a new campus. The Schmetterling Foundation, led by philanthropists Colleen and Jim Clark, has given $15 million, adding to an earlier $3 million. The funds will be used to "accelerate" the development of a new campus in the Four Points area, a press release says.
The new campus will be located at 8300 N. FM 620 in Northwest Austin, and because of the donation, it will be named Schmetterling YMCA. The release says it is the result of community requests, reflecting that the surrounding communities are home to an increasing number of families.
“This is more than a gift to the YMCA. It is an investment in the future of Four Points families and the long-term wellbeing of our community,” said Greater Austin YMCA president and CEO Kathy Kuras in the release. “As the area continues to grow, families are looking for places where children can thrive, parents can connect and people of all ages can build healthier lives together. This investment helps make that vision possible.”
The plan for the Four Points campus can be broken down into phases. The first phase was opening the first YMCA Tomorrow Academy, which offers STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) childcare, in March of 2025. Enrolled children are six weeks to five years old. The new $15 million donation will complete the construction phase for the community center, which should lead to a full opening in late 2028.
The spaces to be constructed include nine acres of outdoor areas housing an aquatics complex with a swimming pool that's open all year for laps and family swims, basketball and pickleball courts, general outdoor fitness areas, places where community members can gather, and more inside. In addition to the gyms and studios members expect to see at any YMCA, there will also be a youth maker space, drop-in childcare, and a lounge for remote working.
That means the YMCA is moving into the community phase, in which it is seeking funds that will support programming. Donations during this phase will help programs get off the ground and then go toward making them available to families through financial assistance.
“The YMCA played an important role in our childhoods, and we know firsthand the impact these spaces can have on children, families, and communities,” said the Clarks in a joint statement. “As the Four Points area continues to grow, we are proud to help create a place where future generations can build friendships, gain confidence and feel connected.”