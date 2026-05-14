Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Shop, sing, and sashay with the help of these vetted entertainment options. Browse artwork for your home collection at the Affordable Art Fair or get glamorous at various Texas Burlesque Festival activities. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, May 14
The Paramount Theatre presents Ilana Glazer Live!
Comedian and actor Ilana Glazer showcases her stand up talents to a live audience for two back-to-back shows at the Paramount Theatre. Glazer is best known for her role on the hit comedy show Broad City. Her debut special, The Planet Is Burning, is streaming now on Amazon Prime. Get ticket information on Seated.
Broadway in Austin presents The Wiz
This funky retelling of The Wizard of Oz grooves into the Bass Concert Hall for a limited time. The all-new production will include the musical’s classic hit songs such as “Ease On Down the Road” and “Home.” Audiences of all generations can expect a familiar story with a soulful twist that blends genres like funk, gospel, and rock to create a timeless tale of finding one’s way in the world. Tickets are available now. Performances are scheduled through May 17.
Affordable Art Fair
Artwork from 55 galleries spanning the local, national, and international scenes are on display and sale at the Palmer Events Center. Visitors can browse and shop art ranging from $100 to $12,000, consult with experts, attend panel discussions, go on tours, and participate in workshops. Affordable Art Fair continues through May 17. Tickets are available now.
Texas Burlesque Festival Opening Night
Kick off the Texas Burlesque Festival with a first night party at Elysium that will outshine all others. The evening will be hosted by Gemmi Galactic and will feature Eros Sea, the 2025 festival’s Saturday Night Audience Choice winner. Additional highlights include cocktail and mocktail specials and a vendor market. Tickets are available now.
Friday, May 15
Moody Center presents George Strait in concert
Texas music legend George Strait returns for the final two of four special shows live at Moody Center this weekend. Fans can expect a concert featuring a variety of songs from Strait’s massive music catalog of hits, such as “Amarillo by Morning” and “All My Ex’s Live in Texas.” Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, May 16
Cove Austin Grand Opening Weekend
Women-owned local boutique Cove opens its doors in a new South Lamar Boulevard location this weekend. Grand opening celebrations will include shopping discounts, giveaways, food and drink pop-ups, and more surprises. Following opening weekend, Cove is open Sundays through Fridays from 11 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm at 2151 South Lamar Blvd.
Sunday, May 17
Vista Brewing presents 5th Annual Driftwood Heritage Festival
Venture out to Driftwood to celebrate the community and culture of the Hill Country at Vista Brewing. Festival attendees can expect live music, kid’s activities, a local market, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.