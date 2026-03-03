Tour News
Broad City comedian Ilana Glazer brings standup tour to Austin
Comedian Ilana Glazer, best known for co-creating and acting in Broad City, is coming to Austin this spring. Ilana Glazer Live! visits the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, May 14, presented by Moontower Comedy.
Glazer's tour is traveling across North America and Europe to a total of 27 cities. Although she is best-known for her TV work, this is her fifth stand-up tour.
“I’m so excited to tour the US-of-A with my brand new material to come together & laugh with good people. I know *I* need it! And watch out, Europe, I’m coming at you, too, bb’s!” Glazer wrote, as quoted in a press release.
In addition to Broad City, folks at home may have seen Glazer in her second special, Human Magic, on Hulu, and Babes, which she co-wrote. She also hosts the comedy and socio-political video-podcast It's Open with Ilana Glazer, and has even performed on Broadway in Good Night, & Good Luck with George Clooney.
Glazer's comedic style is relatable, but heightened, often discussing topics through a feminist lens. Her character in Broad City, who is loud, dramatic, and joyful, is a fictionalized version of herself.
Tickets will go on presale for Glazer’s newsletter subscribers Wednesday, March 4, at 10 am. Other presales start Thursday, March 5, and the general sale starts Friday, March 6, at austintheatre.org. The Moontower Comedy Festival is scheduled for April 7-19; although Glazer's show is presented by Moontower, she is not on the festival lineup.