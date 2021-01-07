Famed Austin cookie company bakes up sweet surprise for first customer

KVUE — The owners of the Austin-based popular cookie store Tiff's Treats is asking for the public's help to find its very first customer, Amy, whom they want to supply with a year's worth of cookies.

In 1999, owners Tiff and Leon Chen started a small cookie shop out of their apartment near the University of Texas. The college couple put up fliers around campus ready for their big day, but three days went by without a single call.

"It was pretty embarrassing, but on the next day we had someone named Amy call us," Leon Chen said.

The blonde college student called in and ordered cookies for her boyfriend at the UT Towers Apartments and tipped Leon $5 after he delivered the cookies.

What Amy did not know when she called was that she was their first customer who kicked off their business and changed their lives forever.

Now, on the 22nd anniversary of Tiff's Treats this month, they want to give Amy a year's supply of cookies if they can find her.

SHARE: The owners of @tiffstreats need your help! They are looking for the very first customer, Amy, who bought their cookies back in 1999 near @UTAustin Towers. On their 22nd anniversary, they want to give her a year's worth supply of cookies to say thank you!! pic.twitter.com/ZfVr5ai6YH — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) January 6, 2021

---

To read the full story, head the KVUE News.