East Coast cult beer Yuengling pours into Austin for first time ever

One of the East Coast's favorite cult beers is uncapping big plans for Texas. Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based Yuengling is expanding beyond the East Coast for the first time in its 190-year history, and will be on Austin shelves by fall.

For the uninitiated, Yuengling is sort of like the Lone Star Beer of Pennsylvania, and it inspires the same frenetic allegiance in locals, especially in Philadelphia. Its beer offerings are traditional (in fact, its trademark beer is just called Traditional Lager) and its portfolio includes lagers, ales, porters, and black and tans.

Perhaps its fussiest beer is the new low-carb, low-cal Flight meant to compete with the Michelob Ultras of the world, but that's about as craft beer as Yuengling gets.

“We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we’re proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we’ll be expanding to,” said Wendy Yuengling, chief administrative officer at D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. and a sixth-generation family member.

Its new Texas venture is part of a new deal marrying America's oldest brewery with the Molson Coors Beverage Company, which together operate as The Yuengling Company. As part of the arrangement, Yuengling will be brewed at the Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth.

“We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards," Yuengling continued. "We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods.”

A rep confirms that Yuengling will be available in retail locations in Austin and across Texas when it finally rolls out this fall. After Texas, newly formed The Yuengling Company will continue to roll out expansion plans across the rest of the U.S.