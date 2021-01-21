Buzzy Austin craft brewery pours into San Antonio for first time

A San Antonio distributor and Austin brewery are teaming up to delivery a new brew to the Alamo City. Pinthouse Brewing, the beer arm of Pinthouse Pizza, is now available in San Antonio.

San Antonio-based distributor Silver Eagle Beverages announced it began distributing three Pinthouse beers to clients on January 18. This is the first time the award-winning brews have been available outside of Pinthouse's hometown.

“We’re excited to finally spread the gospel of Pinthouse beer outside of Austin,” said Grant Weckerly, director of sales, Pinthouse Brewing. “It’s only natural that our first expansion market would be to our beer drinking buds to the south in San Antonio, many of whom have been asking for local availability of our beers for years.”

Among the places drinking buds can purchase Pinthouse:

Big Hops

Burleson Yard

The Cove

Cullum's Attagirl

The Dooryard

Hoppy Monk

The Filling Station

Flying Saucer

The Friendly Spot

Growler Exchange

Little Woodrow's

Lucy Cooper's

Mesquite Creek Outfitters

The Point Park

54th Street

Pinthouse currently has three beers available in San Antonio: Electric Jellyfish Hazy IPA, a hazy, hoppy yet minimally bitter beer and among the first hazy IPAs to be brewed in Texas; Magical Pils, modern American Pilsner, dry-hopped pils with American hops; and Training Bines IPA, a drinkable IPA with a profile of fruit, citrus, pine, and floral notes.

Pinthouse has developed a somewhat cult reputation since launching its pizzeria/brewhouse in Austin in 2012. Over the past decade-ish, the brewery has scored medals from the Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup, among others. And though in Austin it's indelibly tied to its sister pizzeria, no word yet if Pinthouse will be slinging pies in San Antonio anytime soon.